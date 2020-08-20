GDS II Recruitment Result For Remaining Postal Circles In Progress: India Post

GDS profile includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak posts.

For the remaining postal circles, the result of the second recruitment cycle of Gramin Dak Sevak is under progress, India Post has informed in response to queries on when the result will be declared. "Confirmed date can not be shared. Selected candidates will be informed through SMS and list of selected candidates will be available after result on GDS Online Site," it has said.

"The result of cycle II of most of the circles has been declared and for remaining circles the work is in progress. If a vacancy is notified again it is due to no one joined on this post. Present GDS Online engagement process is transparent," it has tweeted.

The result of cycle II of most of the circles has been declared and for remaining circles the work is in progress. If a vacancy is notified again it is due to no one joined on this post. Present GDS Online engagement process is transparent.

Thanks & Regards

Nodal Officer GDS Div — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 13, 2020

Vacancies that do not get filled are notified again, it has said.

Gramin Dak Sevak profile includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak posts.

Currently the postal department is conducting the second round recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevaks.

So far, GDS results have been released for Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other postal circles.

Results are yet to be announced for Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Assam postal circles.

To queries on fake and spam phone calls and SMS, it has said, "Department of Posts does not make any phone calls/SMS to the candidates for depositing any money. Selected candidate is getting system generated SMS only for his selection. The correspondence, if any, is made with candidates through respective Recruiting authority only (sic)."

Click here for more Jobs News