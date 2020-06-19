India Post Warns Of Fake Recruitment Notice

India Post notifies recruitment through its official website indiapost.gov.in.

The India Post has warned about a fake recruitment notice that has been shared by a private job portal. The fake job notice reads that India Post has announced to fill vacancies in staff car driver, Gramin Dak Sevak and administrative officer posts. India Post has confirmed that the notice is fake and no such recruitment has been announced by it for such posts.

One of the world's largest postal networks, India Post, notifies recruitment through its official website indiapost.gov.in.

General public is hereby intimated that the company details of IndiaPost mentioned on joblagi. com are FAKE. No such recruitments have been invited for any of the mentioned posts of staff car drivers, Grameen Dak Sewaks or Administrative officer by DepartmentOfPosts, Min.of Comm. pic.twitter.com/v5kpTVfi6i — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) June 12, 2020

Currently it is recruiting candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak post. Gramin Dak Sevaks are Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak. Candidates who have secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) are eligible for this job.

For other posts like staff car driver or administrative officer it notifies job on its website.

Like other recruitment, India Post notifies the recruitment and sets a deadline for submission of application.

