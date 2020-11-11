GDS Recruitment: India Post Revises Eligibility Rules

India Post GDS recruitment: Over 5,000 GDS will be recruited in Odisha, Tamil Nadu.

For the ongoing Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in Tamil Nadu and Odisha postal circles, India Post has released an important notice related to the eligibility rules required for the job. This is the third cycle of GDS recruitment in both these postal circles. The recruitment process had begun in August-September.

In the para V(i) of the notification the instruction was "The candidate passed Class 10th examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally."

The postal department has made changes to this criteria and has notified that it should be read as "total percentage of marks obtained by a candidate irrespective of whether the candidate has passed the 10th standard in first attempt or in compartmental/ supplementary exam, will be taken into account, while calculating the merit list and drawing out selection panel for each GDS post."

Over 5,000 GDS will be recruited in Odisha and Tamil Nadu as Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their Class 10 marks only. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification.

"The candidate will get an SMS on his provisional selection on the prescribed date after selection. Mere getting SMS or any other communication on selection will not entitle the candidate to claim for regular selection/appointment. The final selection/appointment will be based on satisfactory completion of verification and genuineness of all educational & other documents produced by the candidates by the concerned Engaging authorities," India Post has said.

