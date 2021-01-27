India Post To Fill 233 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts In Delhi Postal Circle

India Post GDS recruitment 2021 for Delhi postal circle begins.

The India Post has invited applications to fill 233 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the Delhi postal circle. Application forms are available on the official website of the India Post. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before February 26.

The Gramin Dak Sevak profile includes branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevak.

The candidate who is applying for the post of branch postmaster must provide accommodation for Branch post office after selection but before engagement. Details of the branch post office is given in the notification.

For the GDS post, the minimum educational qualification required is Class 10th pass and knowledge of the local language. Candidate must have cleared Class 10 exam securing passing marks in mathematics, local language and English. For Delhi postal circle, the local language is Hindi.

Candidates should also have basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by central government or state government or universities or boards or private institutions organizations. "This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon," the India Post has said in the job notification.

Candidates must be between 18-40 years of age.

