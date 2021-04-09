FSSAI Cancels Job Advertisement Released In 2019, Refunds Application Fee

FSSAI has cancelled the job advertisement it had released on January 25, 2019.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has cancelled the recruitment advertisement it had released on January 25, 2019 and has refunded the application fee of the candidates.

"A total of 881 candidates updated their bank account details and accordingly their application fee was sent to bank for refund. Out of 881 candidates fee of 153 candidates could not be made due to deficient account details," the FSSAI has said.

It has released the list of all candidates who had registered for the recruitment on its official website.

List of Candidates

FSSAI had advertised a total of 26 vacancies in Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Director, Principal Manager, Joint Director and Director posts.

The application fee was Rs 100 for candidates belonging to general and other backward class category.

For others the fee was Rs 250. For women candidates also the application fee was Rs 250.

