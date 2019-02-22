FCI Recruitment Begins Tomorrow: 388 Vacancies Reserved For EWS

FCI Recruitment 2019 For 4103 JE, Typist, Steno, Other Posts

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will begin the recruitment process for 4103 posts, tomorrow (February 23). Candidates can apply at the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in till March 25. The largest public sector undertaking proposes to fill vacancies in junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. 388 vacancies are reserved for the EWS category under the 10 per cent reservation quota introduced recently. "EWS vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of GoI and outcome of any litigation," reads the notice.

Food Corporation Of India (FCI) 4,103 Vacancy Details

Income and Asset Certificate issued by the District Magistrate/ Additional District Magistrate/ Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/ Additional Deputy Commissioner/ 1st Class Stipendiary Magistrate/ SubDivisional Magistrate/ Taluka Magistrate/ Executive Magistrate/ Extra Assistant Commissioner and Chief Presidency Magistrate/Additional Chief Presidency Magistrate/ Presidency Magistrate and Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer of the area where the candidate and/or his family normally resides will be considered to be valid.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Check Eligibility Details

Candidates belonging to caste which is not recognized as a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC with a family income of less than 8 lakh annually, having less than 5 acres of agricultural land, residential flat of less than 1000 square feet and residential plots less than 100 square yards in notified municipalities are eligible to avail the 10 per cent reservation quota benefit. Those having residential plots less than 200 square yards in areas other than the notified municipalities are also eligible.

The registration process includes filling the application form, payment of non-refundable application fees of Rs 500 and uploading scanned copies of documents including photographs and signature. Candidates can pay the fees by using debit cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets/ UPI.

Candidates should apply early enough to avoid last minute rush.

