Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Announces 4,103 Vacancies; Official Notification Out

FCI Recruitment 2019: 4103 Posts, Apply Before March 25

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has notified 4,103 vacancies in junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. FCI will select candidates on the basis of online test and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified. "The Online test and skill test (wherever applicable) shall be followed by document verification stage for the candidates provisionally selected on the basis of the merit. The number of Candidates to be called for document verification may be equal to three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the job notice.

FCI Recruitment Eligibility Details

Candidates should note that any discrepancies in the question paper should be forwarded to the authority within 3 days of the exam at the portal cgrs.ibps.in. "Representation submitted thereafter will not be entertained," said the recruiting body. The exam will be held in April/ May. Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam date.

Online registration will begin on February 23 and the last date for submission of applications is March 25.

In 2015, the FCI had conducted a recruitment drive to fill up 4,318 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant posts.

Vacancy Details

FCI-North Zone

Junior Engineer (Civil): 46 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 30 posts

Stenographer grade 2: 43 posts

Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 22 posts

Typist (Hindi): 16 posts

Assistant grade 3 (general): 256 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 287 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 286 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 1013 posts

FCI- South Zone

Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 15 posts

Stenographer grade 2: 7 posts

Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 15 posts

Typist (Hindi): 3 posts

Assistant grade 3 (general): 159 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 48 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 54 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 213 posts

FCI- East Zone

Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 10 posts

Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts

Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 3 posts

Typist (Hindi): 12 posts

Assistant grade 3 (general): 106 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 87 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 224 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 61 posts

FCI-West Zone

Junior Engineer (Civil): 14 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 9 posts

Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts

Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 4 posts

Typist (Hindi): 4 posts

Assistant grade 3 (general): 124 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 65 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 153 posts

Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 353 posts

FCI-North East Zone