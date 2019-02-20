Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Announces 4,103 Vacancies; Official Notification Out

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has notified 4,103 vacancies in junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. FCI will select candidates on the basis of online test and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified. "The Online test and skill test (wherever applicable) shall be followed by document verification stage for the candidates provisionally selected on the basis of the merit. The number of Candidates to be called for document verification may be equal to three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the job notice.
FCI Recruitment Eligibility Details
Candidates should note that any discrepancies in the question paper should be forwarded to the authority within 3 days of the exam at the portal cgrs.ibps.in. "Representation submitted thereafter will not be entertained," said the recruiting body. The exam will be held in April/ May. Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam date.
Online registration will begin on February 23 and the last date for submission of applications is March 25.
In 2015, the FCI had conducted a recruitment drive to fill up 4,318 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant posts.
Vacancy Details
FCI-North Zone
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 46 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 30 posts
- Stenographer grade 2: 43 posts
- Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 22 posts
- Typist (Hindi): 16 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (general): 256 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 287 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 286 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 1013 posts
FCI- South Zone
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 15 posts
- Stenographer grade 2: 7 posts
- Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 15 posts
- Typist (Hindi): 3 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (general): 159 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 48 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 54 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 213 posts
FCI- East Zone
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 10 posts
- Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts
- Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 3 posts
- Typist (Hindi): 12 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (general): 106 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 87 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 224 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 61 posts
FCI-West Zone
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 14 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 9 posts
- Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts
- Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 4 posts
- Typist (Hindi): 4 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (general): 124 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 65 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 153 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 353 posts
FCI-North East Zone
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 8 posts
- Stenographer grade 2: 8 posts
- Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 1 posts
- Typist (Hindi): 4 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (general): 112 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 22 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 3 posts
- Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 131 posts