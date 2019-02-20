Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Announces 4,103 Vacancies; Official Notification Out

The FCI recruitment details have been published in the weekly edition of Employment News (February 23- March 1). Online registration will begin on February 23 and the last date for submission of applications is March 25.

Jobs | | Updated: February 20, 2019 14:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Announces 4,103 Vacancies; Official Notification Out

FCI Recruitment 2019: 4103 Posts, Apply Before March 25


New Delhi: 

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has notified 4,103 vacancies in junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. FCI will select candidates on the basis of online test and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified. "The Online test and skill test (wherever applicable) shall be followed by document verification stage for the candidates provisionally selected on the basis of the merit. The number of Candidates to be called for document verification may be equal to three times the number of advertised vacancies," reads the job notice.

FCI Recruitment Eligibility Details

Candidates should note that any discrepancies in the question paper should be forwarded to the authority within 3 days of the exam at the portal cgrs.ibps.in. "Representation submitted thereafter will not be entertained," said the recruiting body. The exam will be held in April/ May. Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam date.

Online registration will begin on February 23 and the last date for submission of applications is March 25.

In 2015, the FCI had conducted a recruitment drive to fill up 4,318 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant posts.

Vacancy Details

FCI-North Zone

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 46 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 30 posts
  • Stenographer grade 2: 43 posts
  • Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 22 posts
  • Typist (Hindi): 16 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (general): 256 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 287 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 286 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 1013 posts

FCI- South Zone

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 15 posts
  • Stenographer grade 2: 7 posts
  • Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 15 posts
  • Typist (Hindi): 3 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (general): 159 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 48 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 54 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 213 posts

FCI- East Zone

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 26 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 10 posts
  • Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts
  • Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 3 posts
  • Typist (Hindi): 12 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (general): 106 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 87 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 224 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 61 posts

FCI-West Zone

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 14 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 9 posts
  • Stenographer grade 2: 9 posts
  • Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 4 posts
  • Typist (Hindi): 4 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (general): 124 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 65 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 153 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 353 posts

FCI-North East Zone

  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): 8 posts
  • Stenographer grade 2: 8 posts
  • Assistant grade 2 (Hindi): 1 posts
  • Typist (Hindi): 4 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (general): 112 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Accounts): 22 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Technical): 3 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (Depot): 131 posts

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FCIrecruitment 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EarthquakeAero IndiaSupermoonAnil AmbaniKulbhushan JadhavDelhi RainDonald TrumpKorum MallLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSharad PawarMaghi PurnimaAkash AmbaniAnil AmbaniVivo V15 ProMi 9S10

................................ Advertisement ................................