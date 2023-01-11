CBI Raids Over 50 Locations In Case Linked To Food Corporation

CBI has arrested Rajiv Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of FCI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at over 50 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in connection with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) scam.

"CBI conducted a massive operation against the unholy nexus of corrupt officers in FCI with technical assistance and ED level officers and grains merchant, millers including food grains distributors. They are involved in supplying low-quality food grain," CBI official told ANI.

CBI has registered cases against around 74 people in connection with the FCI case.

Further details are awaited.

