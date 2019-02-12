FCI Recruitment Notification For More Than 4,000 Vacancies On February 23: Official

FCI recruitment 2019: The application process for the expected recruitment will begin from February 23

An official confirmed to NDTV that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will release an official recruitment notification on February 23. The official said the FCI recruitment notification for more than 4,000 vacancies will be released on Employment News and leading dailies. Meanwhile reports emerged mentioning breakups of various posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Grade II, Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) and Assistant Grade-III for recruitment in various FCI offices spread all over the country.

The official notification for the FCI recruitment is also expected to be released on the official website, fci.gov.in.

According to reports, the online application process for the expected recruitment in FCI will begin from February 23 and will be concluded on March 25, 2019.

Eligible candidates will have to take a written test followed by interviews conducted by FCI for being selected for the posts which are yet to be officially announced by the Corporation.

Before this, the FCI conducted a hiring drill in 2015 to fill 4,318 positions across different departments. Then the Corporation held recruitment for the following positions: Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant Arade.

The FCI then hired Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering), Assistants Grade-II (Hindi), Assistants Grade-III (General/Accounts/Technical/Depot) and Typists (Hindi) and Assistant Grade III (General/Accounts//Technical/Depot).

The FCI was setup under the Food Corporation's Act 1964 , in order to fulfill objectives of the Food Policy in regard to effective price support operations for safeguarding the interests of the farmers, distribution of foodgrains throughout the country for public distribution system and maintaining satisfactory level of operational and buffer stocks of foodgrains to ensure National Food Security.

Since its inception, FCI has played a significant role in India's success in transforming the crisis management oriented food security into a stable security system.

