'Moderate Difficulty Level': Job Aspirants Review FCI Manager Exam

FCI conducted Manager Prelims examination was held on November 28.

Food Corporation of India conducted FCI Manager phase 1 or Prelims recruitment exam yesterday. According to job aspirants who appeared for the exam in various centres across India, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate. The exam contained 100 questions for 100 marks with a duration of 60 minutes. The exam comprised of 3 sections. In the FCI Manager exam, 30 questions were from English language section, 35 questions from numerical aptitude section and 35 questions from the reasoning ability section.

In the FCI Manager Prelims online test, the test was of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question carries 1 (one) mark. For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no negative marking for that question. The marks obtained in Prelims will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

"Compared to other two sections, English section was quite easy and the overall difficulty level was moderate," said a candidate who appeared for the exam in South India.

"The English section consisted of questions from the areas like reading comprehension, fill in the blanks, sentence rearrangement, error deletion etc.," she added.

"Numerical aptitude section contained the questions like quadratic equations, data interpretation, percentage, profit loss, simple interest, compound interest etc. and the candidates who know the shortcuts and tricks would have solved the questions easily," said another candidate.

"Reasoning section was not easy and also time consuming. And it was too lengthy. The section included questions based on puzzles, seating arrangements, coding-decoding etc.," he said.

Next phase of the FCI Manager recruitment is Mains examination which will be conducted for those candidates who qualify the Prelims.

For the post of Managers in FCI (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and will undergo training for six months.

Only consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs 40000 per month during the training period.

Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs 40000 - 140000 upon successful completion of training period of six months.

