FCI Begins Recruitment To Fill Up 330 Manager Posts

FCI recruitment 2019 For 330 vacancies. Graduates, engineers, postgraduates eligible.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited application for recruitment to various category 2 posts. A total of 330 vacancies have been notified by FCI for which graduates, engineers and postgraduates are eligible.

The upper age limit is 28 years for all posts except for Manager (Hindi) for which the upper age limit is 35 years.

For recruitment to category 2 posts, FCI will screen the applications submitted by the candidates. Interview will be conducted by a selection board. Selected candidates will be required to undergo a medical test before their appointment.

For selection to the interview, FCI may conduct written exams to screen the eligible candidates. The written exams will be held in two phases. The first phase written exam will be common for all the posts. The second phase exam will be specific to the posts.

For the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering), candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and will have to undergo training for six months.

