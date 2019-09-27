FCI Releases Recruitment Notice For Category II Manager Posts; Application From Tomorrow

FCI Recruitment 2019: FCI announces Category II Manager posts

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the recruitment advertisement for Category II posts. There are total 330 vacancies encompassing all the five zones. An eligible candidate can apply for recruitment only in one zone. The application process will begin from September 28, 2019 and conclude on October 27, 2019. Selection process comprises of an online test and interview. The date for the online test will be announced later and admit cards for the test will be released 10 days prior to the exam.

The minimum eligibility for most of the post codes is a Bachelor degree in any discipline except for Manager (Account) for which the applicant must have a Post Graduate degree, Manager (Technical) for which the applicant must have a Bachelor degree in Science or a technical degree. Same goes for Manager (Engineering discipline) for which the applicants should have an Engineering degree. For the post of Manager (Hindi), the applicant must have a post-graduation degree.

The upper age limit is 28 years for all posts except for Manager (Hindi) for which the upper age limit is 35 years.

For the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering), candidates will be selected as Management Trainee (MT) and will have to undergo training for six months.

In case of Manager (Hindi) post, though, selected candidates do not require to undergo six-month training process.

