FCI To Notify Recruitment Details For Category 2 Posts

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is expected to release the details of its second recruitment drive of the year soon. One of the largest public sector undertakings of the country, FCI, proposes to fill vacancies in various category 2 posts this time. In its previous recruitment, FCI intended to fill up vacancies in category 3 posts--Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Assistant and Typist. The recruitment was notified in February and a total of 4,103 vacancies were announced.

Official job notification is yet to be released. Candidates can refer the official website of FCI (fci.gov.in) for details about the recruitment.

For recruitment to category 2 posts, FCI will scrutinize the applications submitted by the candidates. Interview will be conducted by a selection board consisting of not less than 3 members. The Selection Board shall draw up a panel of candidates fit for selection and furnish it to the appointing authority together with its recommendations in the order of merit.

Selected candidates will be required to undergo a medical test before their appointment.

For selection to the interview, FCI may conduct written exams to screen the eligible candidates. Details in this regard will be available in the job notice.

The recruitment details can also be expected in the forthcoming weekly edition of the Employment News.

