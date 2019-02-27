FCI Recruitment Begins Tomorrow: Key Points For Applicants

FCI Recruitment 2019 For 4103 Posts: Know How To Apply

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will begin the recruitment process for 4103 posts tomorrow, which was supposed to begin on February 23. Candidates can apply at the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in till March 30. The largest public sector undertaking proposes to fill vacancies in junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts. Candidates have to apply zone-wise. FCI will select candidates on the basis of online test and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Check Eligibility Details

Food Corporation Of India (FCI) 4,103 Vacancy Details

FCI Recruitment 2019: Zone Details

North Zone : Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Chandigarh

: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Chandigarh South Zone : Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Union Territory of Puducherry

: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Union Territory of Puducherry East Zone : Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim

: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim West Zone : Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Union Territory of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Goa

: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Union Territory of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Goa North Eastern Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya

FCI Recruitment 2019: 388 Vacancies Reserved For EWS

A candidate can apply to any one of the zones. "If it is found at any stage that a candidate has applied for two or more Zones the candidature shall be summarily cancelled. In case of multiple applications, even within a Zone the candidature shall be summarily cancelled," reads the job notice.

388 vacancies are reserved for the EWS category under the 10 per cent reservation quota introduced recently. "EWS vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of GoI and outcome of any litigation," reads the notice.

