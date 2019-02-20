FCI Recruitment 2019: Check Eligibility Details

FCI Recruitment 2019 For JE, Assistant, Typist, Steno Posts; Eligibility

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced 4,103 jobs for which graduates are eligible. One of the largest public sector undertaking, FCI, will begin the registration process on February 23 at its official website fci.gov.in. Recruitment details have been published in the weekly edition of Employment News (February 23-March 1) and the official website will upload the details soon.

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil) : Candidates with degree in Civil engineering or Diploma in Civil engineering with one year experience are eligible for the post.

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical) : Candidates with degree in Electrical engineering or mechanical engineering or diploma in electrical/ mechanical engineering with one year experience are eligible for the post.

Stenographer Grade 2 : Graduates with 'O' level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in typing and shorthand, respectively are eligible for the post. Candidates with degree in computer science / computer application with speed of 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in typing and shorthand, respectively can also apply.

Assistant Grade 2 (Hindi) : Graduates with Hindi as the main subject having proficiency in English and one year experience of translating from English to Hindi and vice-versa are eligible for the post. Candidates with post graduation in Hindi can also apply.

Typist (Hindi) : Graduates with Hindi typing speed of 30 words per minute are eligible for the post. "Preference will be given to the candidates knowing bilingual typing (English and Hindi) and Computer knowledge," reads the notice.

Assistant Grade 3 (General) : Candidates with Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers can apply.

Assistant Grade 3 (Accounts) : Candidates with Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers can apply.

Assistant Grade 3 (Technical) : Candidates with B.Sc. in Agriculture/ Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology/Bio-Chemistry/ Microbiology / Food Science or B. Tech / BE in Food Science/Food Science and Technology/Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology are eligible to apply. Candidates must have proficiency in computer usage.

Assistant Grade 3 (Depot): Candidates with Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers are eligible to apply.

