Admit Card For Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant Written Exam Released

Delhi High Court Admit Card For Junior Judicial Assistant Written Exam: Download

The Delhi High Court has released the admit cards for the written exam for Junior Judicial Assistant (Technical) written exam. Download the admit card using the application number, date of birth and email address. Science graduates and postgraduates will appear for the exam. The written exam will comprise questions from general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English and computer science, totaling to 75 marks. The exam will also carry negative marking. There shall be 25% negative marking for every wrong answer.

Jobs At Delhi High Court For Graduates

The pass mark in the written exam is 40 marks. "There will be relaxation of 5 marks for the Reserved Category (including PH and Ex-servicemen) candidates in the minimum marks of Written Test: 35 marks instead of 40 marks. There shall be relaxation of marks to the extent of 5% for the Reserved Category (including PH and Ex-servicemen) candidates at the stage of interview. There shall be no rounding off of marks," reads the job notice.

Candidates who qualify the written test will qualify for interview, which will carry a total of 25 marks. The pass mark in interview is 15 marks.

