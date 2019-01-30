Jobs At Delhi High Court For Graduates

Delhi High Court Recruitment 2019 For Judicial Translators

The High Court of Delhi has invited applications for filling up 16 vacancies in Senior Judicial Translator and Judicial Translator posts. Online registration will begin on February 15 at the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. Applicants must be within 18-27 years. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ ST and OBC categories is 32 and 30 years, respectively. The last date for submission of application is March 7. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

DSSSB Announces Clerk, Junior Engineer, Other Jobs

Senior Judicial Translator: Candidates must have B.A. (Honours) in English/ Hindi/ Urdu and Diploma/ Certificate course in translation from Hindi/ Urdu to English, and vice versa or 3 years experience in translation work in Central/ State Government offices/ Parliament/ State Legislature Secretariats or Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings/ Supreme Court of India/ High Courts.

Judicial Translator: Candidates must be graduate with English or Hindi or Urdu as one of the languages at the degree level and Diploma/ Certificate Course in translation from Hindi/ Urdu to English and vice versa or 2 years work experience in translation work in Central/ State Government offices/ Parliament/ State Legislature Secretariats or Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings/ Supreme Court of India/ High Courts.

"Application Forms can be filled up online on the website of this Court,- i.e., www.delhihighcourt.nic.in. The candidates already in Government Service should intimate their Department/Office where they are serving and shall be required to produce "No Objection Certificate" at the time of Interview, if declared successful in the Written Test," reads the job notice released by the Delhi High Court.

Click here for more Jobs News