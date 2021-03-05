Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Assistant General Manager Selection Process

FCI will conduct online exam and interview for selection of Assistant General Manager post.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) will conduct online test and interview for selection of Assistant General Manager. A total of 87 vacancies will be filled. The pay scale for this post is Rs 60,000- 1,80,000. Application forms for this post is available on the official website fci.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is March 31.

FCI Assistant General Manager Selection Process

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in May or June. The call letters for the exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam date.

Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in online test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and persons with benchmark disabilities.

The weightage assigned for online test and interview are 90% and 10% respectively.

The online test will have questions from reasoning, data analysis, numerical ability, general awareness, current affairs, management and ethics, agriculture, agriculture economy and computer awareness.

The exam will carry a total of 180 marks. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer attempted in the exam.

"Those candidates who are meritorious on the basis of combined merit in Online Test and Interview and whose documents have been verified successfully and their eligibility for the posts has been established will be shortlisted and considered for appointment," the FCI has mentioned in the job notice.

