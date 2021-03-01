Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Invites Applications To Fill 89 Vacancies

FCI has invited applications to fill a total of 89 vacancies.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications to fill 89 vacancies in Assistant General Manager, Medical Officer posts. Registration begins today at fci.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 31.

Apply Online

Job Eligibility Criteria

FCI will select candidates on the basis of online test and interview. The weightage assigned for online test and interview are 90% and 10% respectively

"Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies," the FCI has said.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in May or June. The call letters for the exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam date.

