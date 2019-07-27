Food Corporation Of India (FCI) Begins Phase II Exam

FCI begins second phase exam for recruitment announced in February

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has begun the phase II examination for more than 4000 vacancies announced in February. Only those candidates who had qualified in the phase I examination will appear in the phase Ii examination. FCI had released the admit cards for the phase II examination in the first half of July. As per the official recruitment notification, candidates equal to fifteen times the number of advertised vacancies would be called for the Phase II examination.

The FCI Phase II examination will either be conducted for one paper or for two papers, depending upon the post a candidate has applied for. The paper pattern and duration for papers varies accordingly.

All papers in the phase II examination will be of objective type only except paper IV for AG-II (Hindi) which will be of subjective type.

After Phase II exam, a Skill Test (typing and shorthand) will be conducted for relevant posts. The Skill Test will only be qualifying in nature and marks scored in the skill test will not be used to prepare the merit list.

Candidates who are provisionally selected on the basis of merit will then be called for a Document Verification process. The number of Candidates to be called for document verification may be equal to three times the number of advertised vacancies.

