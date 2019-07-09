FCI Result For Phase 1 Exam, Phase 2 List Out. Check Here

FCI result 2019: FCI Phase 1 result, Phase 2 exam selected list out on recruitmentfci.in, fci.gov.in

FCI result 2019: Food Corporation of India or FCI has released the FCI Phase 1 result for the exams held for various posts on the official website. The FCI Phase 1 results can be accessed from the official websites, fci.gov.in and recruitmentfci.in. FCI had announced the results for the recruitment is being conducted for more than 4000 vacant posts. Candidates who had appeared for the FCI Phase 1 examinations will be able to access their results from the various zonal pages hosted on the official website. Along with the FCI results link, the Corporation has also provided the list of candidates who have been selected for the FCI Phase 2 examination.

FCI Result for Phase I: Direct links

Check your FCI results from these following links:

North Zone FCI phase 1 result

East FCI phase 1 result

West FCI phase 1 result

South FCI phase 1 result

North-East FCI phase 1 result

FCI Phase 2 selected list: Check here

Check FCI Phase 2 selected list here:

North Zone FCI phase 2 selected list

East FCI phase 2 selected list

West FCI phase 2 selected list

South FCI phase 2 selected list

North-East FCI phase 2 selected list

FCI Result for Phase 1: How to download

Follow the steps provided here to download your results:

Step one: Go to official FCI website.

Step two: Click on the recruitment tab.

Step three: Click on the respective Zone tab.

Step four: Click on result link.

Step five: Enter the required details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

Candidates equal to fifteen times the number of vacancies advertised have been called for the Phase 2 exam.

