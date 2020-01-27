FCI Manager Phase 1 Results Released. Check Here

FCI Manager phase 1 result: FCI Manager result for phase 1 released @ recruitmentfci.in and fci.gov.in.

FCI Manager result: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the FCI Manager phase 1 results. The FCI Manager result for the phase 1 examination held on November 28 last year has been released on the official portal of the Corporation at recruitmentfci.in and fci.gov.in. A total of 330 vacancies had been notified by FCI for which graduates, engineers and postgraduates are eligible.

For selection to the interview, FCI has decided to conduct written exams to screen the eligible candidates. The written exams will be held in two phases. The first phase written exam was common for all the posts. The second phase exam will be specific to the posts.

"This select list does not acknowledge fulfillment of the eligibility criteria by the candidates. If at any stage, it is found that a candidate has furnished false or incorrect information and /or found indulged in misconduct/unfair means, his candidature is liable to be cancelled, without prejudice to the right of the Corporation to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against the candidate," the corporation said in the FCI Manager result notification.

For the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering), candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and will have to undergo training for six months.

In the FCI Manager Prelims online test, the test was of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

Each question carried 1 (one) mark.

For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no negative marking for that question. The marks obtained in Prelims will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

