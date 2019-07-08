FCI Result 2019 For Phase I Recruitment Exam Not Released Yet

FCI Result 2019: FCI result for Phase I examination is not available yet

FCI Result 2019: FCI Phase I result has not been released yet. However, claims by several websites that FCI result has been released has applicants worried. While several websites have claimed that the result for the Phase I has already been released, the result page for FCI recruitment says 'coming soon'. The recruitment process is being conducted for more than 4000 vacant posts. The FCI results are expected to be released on the zonal websites.

Candidates who are awaiting their result for the Phase I exam need not worry as the result will be uploaded on the official website and will be accessible to all.

FCI Result for Phase I: How To Check?

Though the FCI result has not been released yet, it shall be released soon, in which case candidates can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to official FCI website.

Step two: Click on the recruitment tab.

Step three: Click on the respective Zone tab.

Step four: Click on result link.

Step five: Enter the required details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

The first phase examination tested a candidate's knowledge of English language, their reasoning ability, and numerical aptitude. Those who qualify in the Phase I exam will have to appear for Phase II exam. The pattern for Phase II exam will be different for different posts.

Candidates equal to fifteen times the number of vacancies advertised will be called for the Phase II exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability