FCI Recruitment Exam Result Update

"The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the result for the phase 1 exam held for recruitment to 4103 posts," claim few portals. However the official website of FCI has no update on the result. Candidates should note that the FCI will intimate the result and the candidature status for the next exam through the official website only. Candidates awaiting the FCI phase 1 result are suggested to wait for a while for an official update. Reports say the results of the North zone have been declared so far. The exam result will be declared on the official website recruitmentfci.gov.in. The first phase exam for junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts was held on May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 3.

While the website page source code says, "To Check result of Phase-| click on the Zones given below," a result link has also been shared by few portals: "https://www.recruitmentfci.in/recruitment_result.php?zone=bEtFRXM3VXZYdk1tRVFnZE5jZnNjZz09&lang=en".

However, no such update is available on the official website.

In March, FCI had notified to fill up 4,103 vacancies.

For recruitment to the posts Candidates will be selected on the basis of online exam-- phase 1 and phase 2-- and skill test. The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified.

The first phase exam assessed the English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude of the candidate. The paper carried a total of 100 questions and 100 marks in total. There was negative marking for every wrong answer. The question paper was bilingual; except the English language section.

