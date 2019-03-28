FCI Recruitment 2019: Online Registration For 4,103 Posts Ends Soon; Details Here

FCI recruitment 2019: Online registration for 4,103 posts ends on March 30 @ fci.gov.in

FCI recruitment 2019: Registration process of the recruitment in Food Corporation of India (FCI) for 4,103 posts will be concluded soon on the official website. Candidates can apply for several posts including Junior Engineer (JE) at the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in till March 30, i.e. till this Saturday. FCI, the Public Sector Undertaking major, proposes to fill vacancies in Junior Engineers, Stenographers, Typist and Assistant posts. According to the FCI recruitment application procedure, interested candidates have to apply on the official website zone-wise.

The selection procedure for the recruitment will be on the basis of online test and skill test.

The final merit list will be released after the documents are verified.

FCI recruitment 2019: Which zones you should be applying

For applying zone-wise, the applicants should be aware of the states come under various zones. Here is a break-up of various zones:

North Zone: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

South Zone: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Union Territory of Puducherry.

East Zone: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim.

West Zone: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Union Territory of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Goa.

North Eastern Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

FCI recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

The candidates who are interested to apply for these vacancies may check the qualification details here:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates with degree in Civil engineering or Diploma in Civil engineering with one year experience are eligible for the post.

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical): Candidates with degree in Electrical engineering or mechanical engineering or diploma in electrical/ mechanical engineering with one year experience are eligible for the post.

Stenographer Grade 2: Graduates with 'O' level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in typing and shorthand, respectively are eligible for the post. Candidates with degree in computer science / computer application with speed of 40 words per minute and 80 words per minute in typing and shorthand, respectively can also apply.

Assistant Grade 2 (Hindi): Graduates with Hindi as the main subject having proficiency in English and one year experience of translating from English to Hindi and vice-versa are eligible for the post. Candidates with post graduation in Hindi can also apply.

Typist (Hindi): Graduates with Hindi typing speed of 30 words per minute are eligible for the post. "Preference will be given to the candidates knowing bilingual typing (English and Hindi) and Computer knowledge," reads the notice.

Assistant Grade 3 (General): Candidates with Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers can apply.

Assistant Grade 3 (Accounts): Candidates with Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers can apply.

Assistant Grade 3 (Technical): Candidates with B.Sc. in Agriculture/ Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology/Bio-Chemistry/ Microbiology / Food Science or B. Tech / BE in Food Science/Food Science and Technology/Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology are eligible to apply. Candidates must have proficiency in computer usage.

Assistant Grade 3 (Depot): Candidates with Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers are eligible to apply.

