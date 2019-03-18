Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Announces Jobs For Graduates, 10+2 Pass

ESIC Recruitment 2019 For Clerk, Stenographer Posts

Applications have been invited by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for recruitment to upper division clerk and stenographer posts at various regions. Candidates, in the age group of 18-27 years, having the required educational qualification can apply for the posts. The last date for submission of application is April 15. Applicants have to pay application fee of Rs 500; female/ SC/ ST/ PwD/ departmental candidates and those belonging to the Ex-Servicemen category should pay Rs 250. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Apply Online

Details of the recruitment

Applicants must have working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases. Those applying for Stenographer job must have a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/ Hindi.

For stenographer job, candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, computer skill test and stenography test.

Candidates applying for the clerk post will appear for two tier exams-preliminary and main-followed by a computer skill test. The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for the final merit list.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.