Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Announces Recruitment Through GATE 2019 Score

DDA Recruitment 2019 For Assistant Executive Engineer Posts Begins in April.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has notified recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil, Electrical/ Mechanical) on the basis of GATE 2019 score. The job advertisement was first published in September 2018. However, later the DDA decided to begin the registration process after the declaration of GATE 2019 score. Graduate engineers will be selected to the post on the basis of their GATE 2019 score. Online application process will begin on April 10 and candidates can apply till May 9 on the official website of DDA.

A total of 14 vacancies were notified by DDA, in the notification issued in September. Candidates with degree in Civil engineering or Electrical engineering or Mechanical engineering are eligible to apply.

Other terms and conditions for recruitment to the above posts and registration process with DDA will be uploaded on DDA's website www.dda.org.in in due course of time. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with DDA's website for latest update," reads the official notification on the DDA portal.

