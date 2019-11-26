EPFO ASO Final Result Released; Check Here

EPFO ASO result has been released at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO ASO result 2019: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO of Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has released the EPFO ASO result today. The Organisation has released the final result of the direct recruitment examination to the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer or ASO) in today on the official website. The Main (Phase-II) examination for the direct recruitment to the post of EPFO ASO was held on November 7, 2019 for filling up 240 vacancies. The results have been released at epfindia.gov.in.

3049 candidates had qualified for the Phase II examination.

Based on the performance of candidates in Phase-II EPFO ASO main examination, total 240 candidates have provisionally selected for recruitment to the post of ASO in in the organisation and the list has been released with a notice published on the official portal.

EPFO ASO Final Result Released

The final result is given in website in the links > Miscellaneous > Recruitment > Final result of the Direct Recruitment Examination (Main Examination held on 07.11.2019) to the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer) in EPFO.

The EPFO ASO result is subject to outcome of the OA No. 60/804/2019 and also other OAs relating to this recruitment examination which is pending before different benches of Hon'ble CAT, said the notice.

Mark list of all candidates who have appeared in the Phase-II (Main) examination will be published shortly, the EPFO ASO result notice said.

The organisation also said the further process for issuing offer of appointment to all the selected candidates will start shortly.

"The selected candidates must submit all documents in original in support of their eligibility for the above post at the time of joining. If at any stage (even after appointment) it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase-I and Phase-II examinations in violation of the instructions or has submitted false declaration / certificates, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected," it said.

