EPFO Social Security Assistant Exam Result Expected By February 1

EPFO SSA final result will be declared by February 1.

The final result of the exam held for selection of Social Security Assistant (SSA) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be declared within February 1, the EPFO has said. The EPFO SSA result will be available on the official website epfindia.gov.in. Candidates can check their result using their registration details.

The EPFO SSA recruitment was announced in 2019. A total of 2189 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct an exam on May 9, for the selection of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in the EPFO. A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be of two hours duration and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for an interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

This exam was scheduled in October when Civil Services exam was scheduled in May. After the Commission rescheduled the exam in October, the EPFO exam was postponed.

