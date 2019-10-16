3,049 Qualify In EPFO Assistant Phase I Exam

EPFO Assistant Phase I exam result has been released

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the result for Phase I examination conducted for recruitment of Assistant Section Officer. The Organization had advertised 280 vacancies and conducted the Phase I exam on July 31, 2019. As per the result notification released by the EPFO, 3049 candidates have qualified for the Phase II examination. The Phase Ii examination is tentatively scheduled on November 7, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the EPFO ASO Phase I examination can check the result form the official website or download it here.

The Phase I examination was only qualifying in nature and marks scored in the phase I will not be used to prepare the final merit list.

The Phase I examination had three sections - English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The sectional cut off (for General and EWS category candidates) for English Language is 12 marks and for Reasoning Ability and Numerical Aptitude sections is 14 marks each.

The overall cut off for unreserved category candidates is 94.75 marks, for OBC category candidates is 91.25, for EWS category candidates is 91.50, for SC category candidates is 87, and for ST category candidates is 81.25.

The Phase II or Main examination will have four sections in the objective part of the question paper - Reasoning/Intelligence, General/ Economy/

Financial Awareness, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. The descriptive part will have 3 questions carrying 30 marks in total.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.