Centre Launches e-Rozgar Samachar To Spread Awareness About Job Opportunities

The journal is published in English (Employment News), Hindi and Urdu (Rozgar Samachar).

The e-version of Rozgar Samachar has been launched recently by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. It has been launched with a view to make aspirants aware of job opportunities in government sector including public sector enterprises, said a statement from the ministry. The platform will also provide information and guidance about admission and career opportunities in various streams through career-oriented articles by experts.

The job journal provides information related to job vacancies, job oriented training programmes, admission notices related to job oriented exams and results of recruitment exams in respect of government offices, nationalised banks, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc.

In addition to this, Employment News also provides editorial content on socio-economic issues and career guidance that helps youth in broadening their horizons.

The e-version is expected to meet the emerging challenge of young readers switching to electronic modes of communication, said the statement.

The journal has been priced at 75% of the cost of its print version and is available for an annual subscription fee of Rs. 400.

It can be accessed by visiting the website www.employmentnews.gov.in and clicking on the e-version tab.

Rozgar Samachar is the corresponding version of Employment News (English).

Employment News is the flagship weekly job journal from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

It was launched in 1976 with a view to provide information on employment opportunities to the unemployed and underemployed youth of the country.

The journal is published in English (Employment News), Hindi (Rozgar Samachar) and Urdu (Rozgar Samachar) and has a circulation of over one lakh copies per week.

Besides fulfilling its social obligation for which the journal was started, Employment News and Rozgar Samachar have been earning substantial profits regularly, claims the official statement.

The journal is available throughout the length and breadth of the country on every Saturday.

