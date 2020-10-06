All India Radio To Start Daily Programme On Job Vacancies

Employment News weekly journal is available in newspaper and online mode.

The All India Radio News in collaboration with the Publications Division of the government will air a programme on the vacancies published in Employment News every day at 4.20 pm. It will also be available on AIR's YouTube channel.

The Employment News is the flagship weekly job journal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It provides information related to job vacancies, job oriented training programmes, admission notices related to job oriented exams and results of recruitment exams in various government organisations, banks, railways, universities, etc.

As of now the Employment News weekly journal is available to job aspirants in newspaper and online.

The @airnewsalerts in collaboration with @DPD_India brings out an audio programme on vacancies published in Employment News Weekly.https://t.co/oL4613L3XI — EMPLOYMENT NEWS (@Employ_News) October 6, 2020

With a programme on the AIR, the reach of Employment News will expand and will be reachable to candidates who don't have subscription to the online version or don't have access to the newspaper.

To avail the online version of Employment News, one has to subscribe paying Rs 400 per year. Subscription charge for the print version is Rs 530 per year.

