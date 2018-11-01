ECIL Notifies Jobs For Engineering Graduates, ITI Qualified Candidates; 400 Vacancies

ECIL Recruitment 2018 For 400 JTO, Other Posts

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will conduct walk in interview for Junior Technical Officer and Junior Consultant Field Operation (Grade II) posts. A total of 400 posts will be filled by ECIL purely on contract basis for various project sites spread over across the country: Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, kerala, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Goa etc. While the upper age limit for Junior Technical Officer is 30 years, it is 28 years for the other posts.

'Junior Technical Officer will be engaged for a period of one year. Jr. Consultant (Field Operation, Gr-II) will be engaged for a period of six months and can be extendable up to six months or more depending upon the project requirements,' reads the official notification.

Candidates with Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication / Mechanical/ Electronics /Instrumentation/ Electrical & Electronics / Computer Science and Information Technology (first class) are eligible to apply for Junior Technical Officer post.

ITI qualified candidates can apply for the other post.

Interview will be held on 6, 8, 9 and 10 November 2018.

Candidates should carry the application form (available on the website) along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc. and one set of photocopies and recent passport size colour photograph to the interview venue.

