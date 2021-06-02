Electronics Corporation Of India Limited Notifies Jobs For Engineers, Graduates, Others

ECIL recruitment 2021 for engineers, graduates and others.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has notified contractual jobs for engineers, graduates, and others in project engineer, assistant project engineer, technical officer, scientific assistant and junior artisan posts. Candidates can apply for these positions through the application format available on the official website of ECIL.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant: 6 posts

Junior Artisan: 39 posts

Technical Officer: 6 posts

Project Engineer: 11 posts

Project Engineer: 1 post

Assistant Project Engineer: 7 posts

Assistant Project Engineer: 1 post

The selection will be based on performance in interview for Project Engineer on contract and written test and trade test performance for Assistant Project Engineer on contract. The interview will be held on June 15 and the written test will be held on June 16. The tenure of these posts is one year (extendable up to four years depending upon project requirements as well as performance of the candidate) to work at Visakhapatnam under the administrative control of Reactor Projects Division of ECIL.

Technical Officers will work at New Delhi, Amritsar & Kolkata against the project requirements of Security System and Projects Division of ECIL. The tenure of the post is one year (extendable depending upon project requirement as well as performance of the candidate). The interview will be held on June 7.

Scientific Assistants and Junior Artisans will be posted at Sites/Customer premises (Mysuru, Karnataka) for the project requirements of Customer Support Division and the tenure of the job is Four Years (subject to project requirement and satisfactory performance of the candidates). Selection to these posts will be through interview which will be held on June 15.

Click here for more Jobs News