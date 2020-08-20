Electronics Corporation Of India Limited (ECIL) To Fill 350 Vacancies

ECIL recruitment 2020: Application forms are available online till August 30.

Electronics Corporation of Indian Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad has announced to fill 350 Technical Officers on contract. Application forms are available online and candidates can apply on or before August 30. Candidates with first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication or Electrical Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Instrumentation or Mechanical or Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply for this post.

Selected candidates will work on sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning and FLC activities of EVM and VVPAT at various project sites spread across India, ECIL has said.

Candidate should also have minimum one-year post qualification industrial experience, out of which minimum 3 months shall be in the work for which the recruitment is being done.

"The tenure of the contract would be for nine months. However, it may be extendable depending upon Organizational requirements as well as performance of the candidate," ECIL has said.

Candidates will be given provisional offer in order of merit based on the marks obtained in engineering degree. These candidates will be required to report for document verification and joining formality. ECIL will issue the final offer only after successfully completing the document verification.

ECIL Recruitment Details

Name of the post: Technical Officer

Nature of the post: Contractual

Closing date for submission of application forms: August 30

How to apply: Online at ecil.co.in

Vacancy Details

ECIL Hyderabad: 200 posts

ECIL New Delhi: 40 posts

ECIL Bengaluru: 50 posts

ECIL Mumbai: 40 posts

ECIL Kolkata: 20 posts

