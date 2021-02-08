ECIL To Recruit Engineers, On Contract, For Polling Activities In Assam, West Bengal

ECIL recruitment 2021: Registration deadline is February 15.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from eligible graduate engineers for recruitment to six-month contractual Technical Officer post. A technical officer would be required to work on sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning activities of EVM and VVPAT at various project sites spread across India especially in West Bengal and Assam, the ECIL has said.

A total of 650 vacancies will be filled, the ECIL has notified.

The post carries a consolidated monthly contract pay of Rs 23000. "During deployment to the sites, selected candidates will be eligible for TA/DA and other benefits in addition to the above consolidated pay as per Company Rules. Cashless Medical Benefits and Life Insurance Coverage while on election duty will also be admissible as per guidelines," the ECIL has said.

Candidates with Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate having minimum one year Post Qualification Industrial experience including one year training period as Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) are eligible to apply.

The last date for submission of the application is February 15.

