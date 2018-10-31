DRDO-ITR Chandipur To Recruit For Graduate, Technician Apprenticeship

DRDO Recruitment 2018 For Apprenticeship

Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, DRDO has invited application for recruitment as Graduate apprentice and technician apprentice. While candidates with B.E. and B.Tech qualifications are eligible for the graduate apprentice posts, those with Diploma qualification are eligible for Technician apprentice post. Applicants must have registered at mhrdnats.gov.in before applying for the job. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview which will be held on December 1, 2018 and December 8, 2018. Interested candidates shall have to submit their application to hrd@itr.drdo.in.

The last date to apply for graduate apprentice is November 26, 2018 and it is December 3, 2018 for technician apprentice. 'The Selected candidates must execute a Contract for a period of 12 months of training as per provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 and rules framed there under,' reads the official notification.

On the other hand, DRDO CEPTAM is yet to announce the exam date for Senior Technical Assistant (STA) post. DRDO is recruiting for 494 vacancies under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). DRDO will conduct entry test in two tiers both of which will be computer based. The test will be objective type and will be in Hindi or English. While tier 1 exam will be for screening purpose, the marks of tier 2 exam will be calculated for provisional selection.

