DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Registration Date Extended, Check New Date Here

DRDO CEPTAM Registration Date Extended, Apply Now @ Drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html

DRDO has extended the closing date for the online submission of DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B recruitment process. According to a notice, the date has been extended upto September 13 now. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had earlier invited application for recruitment to Senior Technical Assistant post. The recruitment advertised through CEPTAM-09/STA-B will select candidates for 494 vacancies under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). The online application portal was opened on August 4, 2018 and was scheduled to be closed on August 29.

"Closing date of submission of online application for CEPTAM-09/STA-B Advertisement has been extended upto 13th September, 2018 (05:00 PM) from 29th August, 2018 (05:00 PM)," said a notice posted on the official website of the recruitment.

"Crucial date for eligibility i.e. 29 Aug 2018 and other conditions of eligibility remain same as published in advertisement in Employment News dated 04-10 Aug 2018," the notice added.

Candidates with Bachelor's degree in science or Diploma in engineering or technology or computer science, or allied subjects in the required discipline are eligible to apply.

According to the DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B notification, those awaiting results of the final examination as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B: How to apply

A) All candidates must apply online through the link available on CEPTAM notice board (https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html).

B) Firstly, the candidate must register online by filling up the basic details.

C) After registration, the candidate will get a user Id & password (note it down & keep safely), which will be used to login for filling of application.

D) Candidates must fill their name, date of birth, father's name & mother's name as given in matriculation/secondary examination certificate, otherwise their candidature may be cancelled.

G) Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email id.

H) Contact details such as e-mail, mobile number, communication & permanent address etc. must be correct & active during the recruitment cycle as all communication will be done through them.

Submission of Application:

(i) Candidates should read the instructions carefully before making any entry or selecting options. The detailed instructions for filling-up of online application are available on our website.

(ii) Candidates should save and review his/her application before submission.

(iii) Candidates are required to make online payment of application fee (wherever applicable).

(iv) After final submission, request for change/correction in the particulars given in the application form, shall not be entertained under any circumstances.

CEPTAM will not be responsible for any consequences arising out of non-acceptance of any correction/deletion in any particular given by candidates in application form. Hence candidates are advised to fill the application form carefully.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of application and keep safely, bring it, at the time of document verification (if shortlisted). No printed copy of application is required to be sent to CEPTAM.

However, candidates have to produce duly signed printed copy of application at the time of document verification, if provisionally shortlisted.

DRDO CEPTAM-09/STA-B: Entry Test

DRDO will conduct entry test in two tiers both of which will be computer based. The test will be objective type and will be in Hindi or English. While tier 1 exam will be for screening purpose, the marks of tier 2 exam will be calculated for provisional selection. 'The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I is 40% for UR/OBC candidate and 35% for SC/ ST candidates. Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted based on Tier-I examination merit in a ratio of 1:10 (No. of vacancy: No. of shortlisted candidates) provided they secure the minimum qualifying marks in examination. However, this ratio may increase depending upon organizational requirements. The last candidate securing equal marks in the bracket will also be included. These shortlisted candidates will be called for Tier-II examination,' clarifies the recruiting body about the selection process.

