DRDO To Begin Tier 2 Exam For Admin, Allied Cadre Posts

DRDO has released admit cards for A&A cadre selection test.

The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit cards for the skill test or tier 2 exam of Admin and Allied cadre posts. So far, admit cards have been released for Vehicle Operator and Fire Engine Driver posts. This cadre includes posts like Clerk, Store Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Stenographer, Security Assistant and Assistant halwai. A total of 224 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Download DRDO Admit Card

The DRDO is yet to notify the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam date. The recruitment was announced in December 2019 and the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1817 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment.

The last update on the DRDO MTS exam was released in June. "All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement, may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," the DRDO had notified, then. "However, this will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

Candidates are waiting for the DRDO MTS exam date and the admit card and are writing their concerns on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Scientist B selection process will start in the last week of November. DRDO has extended the time limit within which candidates can submit their educational certificates. "In view of the delay in the declaration of final year examination results by some universities and the prevailing pandemic situation, the last date for uploading the Essential Qualification degree certificate/marksheets and caste/category certificates has been further extended to 17th November 2020," it has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News