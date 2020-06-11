Exam Date To Be Planned, Intimated Later: DRDO On MTS Recruitment

DRDO MTS exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam date will be planned and intimated to candidates after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The DRDO had notified to fill 1,817 MTS posts in 2019. The DRDO MTS exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement, may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," the DRDO has said in a notification.

"However, this will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," it has added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests (CBT). The first CBT will be a screening test for the second CBT and the scores obtained in the second CBT will be considered for the final selection to the post.

