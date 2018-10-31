RBI Invites Applications For Research Positions; PhD Candidates Eligible

RBI Recruitment 2018 For 14 Research Positions; PhD Candidates Eligible

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up vacant research positions. A total of 14 grade 'B' posts are open for recruitment. The last date for submission of applications is November 30, 2018. 'Ph.D. in areas of Economics or Finance from reputed universities (Indian or Foreign) is the minimum required educational qualification. The Bank will also look at those with interest and expertise in related areas in econometrics, computational and theoretical economics. High quality research potential of international standards and good communication skills are essential,' reads the official notice.

All full time employees of RBI can also apply for the post provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria.

RBI will select candidates on the basis of interview only. In the preliminary screening candidates will be shortlisted for interview. 'First round interview of short listed candidates will be carried out by the Screening Committee. Candidates will then be short listed for a second round of interview, which will involve a presentation of their research work. Final selection will be made based on the second round of interview,' reads the job notice.

At the time of interview, candidates can choose either for a regular appointment (on permanent basis) with a probation period or on contract basis.

