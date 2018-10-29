SBI To Recruit 47 Specialist Cadre Officers; Check Details Here

SBI to recruit 47 specialist cadre officers. Application begins from October 30.

State Bank of India or SBI has invited applications for recruitment of 47 Specialist Cadre Officers in the largest lender on regular basis. The registration process of this Specialist Cadre Officers recruitment will start from October 30, 2018 and will be concluded on November 22, 2018. Interested candidate may apply for one post only from the vacancies advertised for Analytics Translators, Sector Credit Specialists, Portfolio Management Specialists and Sector Risk Specialists.

The registration process for these Specialist Cadre Officers will be held on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers: How to apply

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Online application will not be registered unless a candidate uploads photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under 'How to Apply").

Once application is filled-in completely, candidate should submit the same.

In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

The candidates can re-open the saved application using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only. Once the application is filled completely, candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of fee.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

The process of Registration will be complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

