SBI Opens Applications For 150 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Deadline January 23

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive for 150 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the bank's official website. The registration process commenced on January 3 and will close on January 23, 2025.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university or institution. Additionally, a Certificate in Forex issued by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), dated no later than December 31, 2024, is mandatory.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process involves shortlisting of candidates followed by an interview. The interview carries a total of 100 marks, with qualifying criteria to be determined by SBI. A merit list will be prepared based on interview scores in descending order. If multiple candidates achieve the same cut-off score, preference will be given to the older candidate.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fee

General/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Exempt from fee

Payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking. Any transaction charges incurred during the payment process must be borne by the applicant.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Go to the SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, and navigate to the careers section.

Select "Current Openings" and select the "SBI SCO Recruitment 2025" link.

Register and log in to access the application form.

Fill in the required details and pay the application fee.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Retain a printed copy for future reference.

For detailed information, visit SBI's official website.