SBI Invites Applications For 120 Specialist Officer Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1,05,280

SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 120 Specialist Officer posts. Students can apply for the post starting today, September 11, 2025 on the official website of the bank - sbi.bank.in. The post of Specialist Officer pays a salary ranging from Rs. 85,920 to Rs. 1,05,280.

Candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwbD) are not required to pay any fees for application. Other category candidates have to pay Rs. 750 as application fee.

SBI Specialist Officer Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have graduated in any discipline from a recognized university and MBA in Finance, Master of Management Studies (MMS) (Finance)/Chartered Accountant (CA) /Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) /ICWA/Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA)/ Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM).

After completing their Masters, they must have a minimum experience of three years as an executive in Supervisory/Management role in a commercial bank, its associate or its subsidiary in a public sector or listed financial institution.

Specific skills a candidate may be require include Analysis of Balance sheet, Appraisal, Assessment of Credit Proposal, Credit Monitoring etc.

SBI Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Candidates will have to apply for the post on the official website through the "Current Openings" section. Here is how you can register for the post-

Visit the official website of the bank- sbi.bank.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers" section and then "Current Openings".

Click on "Apply Now" for the "Specialist Officer" posts.

If registering for the first time, click on "Click on New Registration" or "Login if already registered".

First time registerers will have to enter details such as Basic info, details, qualification, documents, preview and payment.

The last date to register and pay fees is October 2, 2025.