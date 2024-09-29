SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officer Positions, Deadline Is October 1

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of 58 specialist cadre officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the bank's website, sbi.co.in. The deadline has been recently extended to October 1. Candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 750, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will be exempt from the fee.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit SBI's official website.

On the homepage, select the application form link.

Click the "Apply" or "Apply Online" button.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Attach your resume, cover letter, and other required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.



Selection Process

The selection will involve a shortlisting phase followed by interviews.

Shortlisting: Meeting the minimum qualifications and experience does not guarantee an invitation to the interview. The shortlisting committee appointed by the Bank will establish the criteria for shortlisting, after which an appropriate number of candidates, as determined by the Bank, will be selected for interviews.

The bank's decision regarding which candidates are invited for interviews is final. Those candidates who are shortlisted will be invited for interviews.

Interview and CTC Negotiation: The interview will be scored out of 100 marks, and the bank will set the qualifying marks for this phase. The CTC Negotiation Committee will discuss the CTC during the interview.

Merit List: A merit list will be created based solely on interview scores, arranged in descending order. If multiple candidates achieve the same cut-off marks, they will be ranked according to their age, with older candidates receiving higher priority.

Key Points

Reservation for various categories will adhere to the current Government of India guidelines.

Candidates must verify that they meet the eligibility criteria for the position as of the eligibility date before applying.

All necessary documents (including a brief resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, PwBD Certificate if applicable, educational qualifications, work experience, and any additional qualification certificates) must be uploaded. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from the shortlisting or interview process.

Candidates should regularly check the bank's website for updates and information, including the list of shortlisted or selected candidates. Communication, such as call letters, will be sent exclusively via email (no physical copies will be mailed).