SBI Releases Admit Cards For Specialist Cadre Officers Interview, Details Here

SBI SCO Interview Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admit cards for the interview of the Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) recruitment. Candidates shortlisted for the interviews can now access and download their admit cards by visiting the official SBI website. The admit cards will remain available online until 31 January 2025.

Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) Recruitment: Interview Schedule

Deputy Manager Post: January 17, 2025

Assistant Manager Post: January 20, 2025

SBI SCO Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit SBI's official website

On the homepage, select the "Careers" link.

Locate and click the link for "SBI SCO Interview Admit Card 2024."

Enter your login credentials on the new page and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the details, download the admit card, and take a printout for future use.

Interview Details



For Deputy Manager Post:

The interview carries 100 marks.

Qualifying marks will be determined by the bank.

The process may involve multiple stages, as decided by SBI.

For Assistant Manager Post:

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the online written test.

The interview carries 25 marks, with qualifying marks set by SBI.

A sufficient number of candidates from all categories will be invited for the interaction.

Recruitment Drive



This recruitment process aims to fill 1,497 posts within the organisation. For further updates and information about the selection process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.