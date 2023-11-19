DU Recruitment 2023: 48 Assistant Professor Positions, Starting Salary Rs 57,700

DU Recruitment 2023: Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of Rs 57,700, plus allowances.

Acharya Narendra Dev College of Delhi University is currently accepting applications for assistant professor posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 48 vacancies. The application deadline is November 30. Those eligible and interested can apply through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for candidates falling under the Unreserved Category, Other Backward Class, and economically weaker section category. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, and women applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

DU recruitment 2023: Qualification criteria

Prospective candidates are required to possess a master's degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 55 percent marks. Additionally, candidates should have successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by UGC or CSIR, or hold a PhD degree from a foreign university ranked among the top 500 globally.

Salary details

Selected candidates will receive a salary in Academic Pay Level 10 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, starting at Rs 57,700, along with other allowances in accordance with university norms.

DU recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Biomedical Sciences: 4

Botany: 6

Chemistry: 3

Commerce: 5

Computer Science: 5

Electronics: 2

English: 1

Mathematics: 5

Physics: 9

Zoology: 6

Physical Education: 2

DU recruitment 2023: Steps to apply