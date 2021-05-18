DSSSB, Delhi Recruitment Registration Begins Next Week: Important Points

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Registration begins on May 25

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will begin the registration process for the recruitment drive which was announced on May 12 for filling a total of 7,236 posts. The registration will be held on the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, till June 24.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts. 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education. 278 posts of Junior Secretariat will be filled in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board 12 posts of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari will be filled. 50 posts of Counsellor will be filled in the Department of Women and Child Development.

DSSSB, Delhi Recruitment Drive: Important Points For Applicants

The application forms should be submitted online and the fees should be deposited only through SBI e-pay. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee. Other candidates have to pay Rs 100.

The educational qualification, age, experience and other eligibility conditions against the post shall be determined as on the closing date of online submission of application.

DSSSB will hold selection exams in Delhi/ NCR only.

On the exam day candidates are only allowed to wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch or badge, flower etc. with salwar or trouser and slippers, sandals with low heels. Shoes are not allowed.

Candidates should retain the hardcopy of the online application form and the admit card signed by the invigilator till the final result is declared

In case of combined examination for more than one related posts the preference order of the posts by the candidate will be obtained at the time of document verification.

Relaxation in upper age limit up to 5 years will be allowed to contractual employees working under Delhi government at the time of appointment, the DSSSB has said. This will be a one time relaxation and will only be given for the department in which the contractual employee is working.

Click here for more Jobs News