Delhi Government Announces Recruitment Drive To Fill 7,236 Posts

The Delhi government has announced to fill a total of 7236 vacancies in teacher, clerk, counsellor, patwari and junior secretariat posts. The details of the recruitment have been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Application forms will be available for candidates from May 25. The last date for submission of application will be June 24.

Job Details

Eligibility Criteria

Out of the total number of vacancies, 6,886 vacancies are in teacher posts. 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council, the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education.

278 posts of Junior Secretariat will be filled in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board 12 posts of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari will be filled.

50 posts of Counsellor will be filled in the Department of Women and Child Development.

Regarding the teaching posts, the job notification says, "the contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years. The quantum of age relaxation will be subject to number of years spend in the department on contract basis provided, they have worked for at least 120 days in a particular academic year."

