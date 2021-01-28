DSSSB Notifies Increase In Vacancies In Delhi Special Education Teacher Post

DSSSB notifies increase in vacancies in Special Education Teacher post.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified increase in the number of vacancies in the special education teacher post. The Board has said that it has added 364 additional vacancies as requested by the Directorate of Education (DoE). Earlier, 978 vacancies were announced by the DSSSB.

The recruitment was announced in January 2020.

Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education were eligible to apply for this.

The payscale of this post is Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600.

On January 25, the Delhi High Court had pulled up the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on it for not sending to the DSSSB the requisition of over 1100 vacant posts of special educators in the schools run by the civic body. The high court had questioned the corporation for not recruiting special educators and not filling 1132 vacant posts. The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO Social Jurist against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools here.

